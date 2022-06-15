Power Consumers in PNG urged to have meters

PNG Power’s Amnesty Awareness team began its first week of Registration Awareness at Vision City in Port Moresby.

This follows an earlier notice to further extend it's amnesty period to the 31st of August, 2022.

In a notice, PPL outlined that unregistered electricity consumers have until this date to register, to avoid being slapped with any fees, penalties and charges.

The electricity provider said those who are unregistered and consuming electricity without a PNG Power meter will be considered as unregistered consumers and slapped with hefty fees after the amnesty period.

It also said those consumers who have no meter are requested to register without being charged any fees.

NBC News / ONE Papua New Guinea





