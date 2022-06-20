BFPNG pleases to announce return of assistant coach Morris Asimba

The Basketball Federation of PNG is pleased to announce the return of Coach Morris Asiba as Assistant Coach of the Men's National 5x5 Team.

Coach Morris is no stranger to National duties, having been A/Coach to Coach Joel Khlau for our men to the Oceania Open in 2013, 2015 Pacific Games and 2017 Melanesian Cup.

He is well versed with the members of our National squad and also has a deep understanding of our competitors having also been a former National representative.

We are confident that Coach Morris will be a tremendous asset to the team, under leadership of Head Coach and Australian legend, Ray Borner.

Training camp will be held in Port Moresby shortly. Coach Morris, TM David and Pres Karo will meet with men's training squad tomorrow at TAIC.





Source: Media/One PNG News





