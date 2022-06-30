Christian Health Workers to be paid under Government's ALESCO Payroll system

Thousands of health workers of the Christian Health Services (CHS) across the country will now be paid fortnightly under the government's ALESCO Payroll system.

This follows the launch of the GoPNG Payroll System Roll- Out to the Christian Health Service workforce in Port Moresby yesterday.

Chairman of the Church Health Services, Japalis Kaiok says this will ensure the issue of pay discrepancies, and also delays will no longer be faced by their health workers.

Secretary to the Government, Ivan Pomaleu says the Church Health Services play a very important role in the delivery of health services to the rural population all throughout the country.





