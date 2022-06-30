PM Marape appeals to PNG to take voting seriously

Prime Minister James Marape has appealed to Papua New Guinea to take voting seriously as the country goes to the polls on Monday (July 4 2022).

He said the call in Kavieng today (June 30 2022) as campaigning ends tomorrow (July 1 2022).

“As campaigns draw to a close across the nation, I appeal for peace and reflection over the weekend, before voting starts on Monday, “ PM Marape said.

“I want those who are worshipping on Sabbath, or on Sunday, to pray for God’s inspiration on the election process and the best outcome for PNG.

“A sincere prayer by the nation will be heard by God, irrespective of whoever we are, as God sees right through all our motives and the best team of leaders for the next five years will emerge from the campaign and voting.

“All of us, including Pangu Pati and myself, have been campaigning hard as we want the best for our country.

“I pray for God’s Will, and if there is a better team then mine, then may that team ascend because this is not about me but our country.

“We want the best for PNG to fix all our national challenges.”

PM Marape said challenges facing the country were not insurmountable, so long as the right leadership was in place.

“ Leaders must be elected to fix those challenges because the bucks stops with leaders, especially the person who becomes our Prime Minister, “ he said.

“Challenges remaining in our country include rampant corruption in all strata of public service, and lack of national development despite us being a nation blessed with abundance of God-given resources.

“Over the last three hard years, my Pangu-led Gvernment stabilised an economy that was in recession, we started the process of connecting all parts of our country with enabling infrastructure, we have brought over 50,000 school dropouts back second chance education, we are paying school fees up to universities and colleges, we are focusing on bringing modern health services to where our people are, we are fixing a broken down lawand order system.

“We are putting in greater effort to fight corruption by setting up Independent Commission against Corruption and passing laws to take back wealth stolen through corruption – which shows our seriousness.

“We have started taking back more share from our national wealth so that people, through our SMEs and businesses focuses could be empowered.

“I must admit there is much more to be done for our country.

“If much was not done for 44 years before I took office, then much still remains outstanding.

“Hence, the importance of good leadership from 2022 going forward, because a nation will only progress if good, wise, honest and sincere leadership is in place.

“These virtues are Godly, hence, the need for Christians to pray this weekend for leadership of virtue that will put our country’s national interest ahead of self interest and corruption.

“This weekend, before voting starts on Monday , Christians right across our country must pray for our people to make good choices.

“That includes voting against corruption, voting to take back more from our national resources, voting for better education and health for our children and people, voting for connecting all parts of our country with key modern infrastructure, and voting for a better law keeping PNG so that no person or place is left behind and all are being prosperous in our country .

“As I conclude this appeal, I pray that God can inspire you all to see the team that is best motivated to serve PNG.

“For me, and my Pangu, we have campaigned hard so if it is not us, then my honest sincere prayer to God is that a better person then me must emerge as Prime Minister to serve our country up front.

“If it is me and my team again, then taking back PNG, and our focus to make PNG the richest black Christian nation, will continue where we will leave no one and no place behind so that our people are empowered as we journey on to make our nation economically independent.

“Take these upcoming worship hours to pray and fast for God’s will for our beloved PNG, for it was in 1975 when Pangu gave our democracy and sovereignty, and we have been one people, one nation and one country.

“That we will be after the dust of our campaigns settles. “





Source: Media Release/One PNG News





Next: Christian Health Workers to be paid under Government's ALESCO Payroll system



