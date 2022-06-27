Australia offers Cellebrite Machines through PNG-Australian Policing Partnership

The Australian Federal Police Commander Jamie Strauss signed over two Cellebrite machines to the Royal PNG Police Commissioner David Manning last week, as part of the PNG-Australia Policing Partnership (PNGAPP).

Photo and article by Australian High Com PNG

Police have seen an increase mobile phones and storage devices being used and seized, particularly in response to Transnational Organised Crime.

The National Police Headquarters will now be able to further develop and implement their Digital Forensic capability to investigate offences that have a digital media aspect.

The machines extract content from mobile phones and other devices without compromising their integrity and therefore the content can then be presented to court in an admissible evidentiary manner.

With this Cellebrite equipment the RPNGC now has its own forensic process which incorporates the seizure, forensic imaging, and analysis of digital media, along with the production of a report on collected evidence.

Nine RPNGC members have completed three separate certified training packages over six days, to competently use the system. This training was delivered by a specialist Cellebrite trainer from Australia.





Source: Australian High Com PNG/One PNG News







