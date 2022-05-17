Teachers contesting for 2022 NGE to be off pay for 5 years

The PNG Education Secretary Dr Uka Kombra says that teachers who resigned to contest the 2022 National General Elections will be put off the pay roll for five years.

Photo by Harlyne Joku

Kombra told the media at a joint media conference held in Port Moresby that teachers who resigned to contest the election will not be allowed back into their jobs after the election. He said they will have to stay out of employment for five years to be considered again.

“We are firm in our decision and that is for teachers who are wishing to contest the election will have to resign and be considered back into their positions as teachers after a period of five years if they apply,,” he said.

“Teachers volunteering for jobs as election officials are allowed however must return to their job and be in the classroom.”

He said more than 130 teachers resigned for this year 2022.

Furthermore, the teaching service commission has supported the decision for teachers to be out of teaching for a period of five years. The Teaching Service Commission Chairman Mr Samson Wangihomie said that teachers have resigned to contest previous elections and return to teaching when elections are over. He reaffirmed that this will not be the case anymore for this year.





