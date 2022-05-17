Naha Police Station reopens after ransack and funded by Australian Government

The Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Naha Police Station now have better working conditions to perform their duties following the completion and handing over of the refurbished Police Station in East Honiara today(17 May 2022).

Photo and article by RSIPF media

Thanks to the Australian Government under the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) for funding Naha Police Station, refurbishing the project after it was partly burnt down by the looters and rioters during the November riot in Honiara in November 2021.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said, “I want to thank the RAPPP for their continuous support rendered to the RSIPF including the completion of this refurbished building we are now standing inside with pride. I am certain that all the Naha officers in Honiara are very proud of this new building and will perform their duties to the standard and level expected.”

The building allows a 24 hour Police Paradigms Shifts to be accommodated including a Fire buffer post that will enable them to respond quickly to any emerging situations.

Commissioner Mangau says, “I am very pleased with the completion of this refurbishment project as it will boost the morale of the officers serving here. I appeal to the officers who will be working here to show responsibility and look after this building.”

I ask that officers using the facilities to look after it and make use of it as a token of appreciation from the Australian government through both RSIPF/RAPPP partnership.

The community leaders, Church leaders, women, youth and children from the East Zone Communities have to be acknowledged for their cooperation and support with the Police, especially for standing up to the rioters to defend the Naha Police Station from fully damaged.

This shows the community has a good working relationship with the police.

“I greatly appreciate the hard work done by the officers working in Naha Police Station and want to encourage them to continue with professionalism when performing their duties. Your commitment to the work that you do every day have saved many lives,” says Commissioner Mangau.

Naha 4 Community Chairman, Mr Tom Nanau said the reopening of Naha Police Station is very encouraging for the people residing in Naha. It is a milestone that we must acknowledge the RAPPP partnership program for the great support for the refurbishment.

Mr Nanau said we feel that this Police Station belongs to us and we must look after and be proud of the Commissioner of Police to take on that leadership role to reopen the Naha police station. Community is blessed with the opening of Naha Police Station after this refurbishment. I assure the Naha community will work together with the police.





Source: RSIPF media /One PNG News





