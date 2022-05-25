Sam Basil Junior to nominate for Bulolo Open

The son of the late Deputy Prime Minister and Bulolo MP, Sam Basil is expected to nominate on the last day of nominations tomorrow (Thursday 26.05.22).

Photo and article by Rachael Shisei :NBC News









Sam Basil Junior will nominate to contest the Bulolo Open seat, under the United Labour Party, of which his father was the party leader until his tragic passing on the 11th of May, 2022.

Sam Basil Junior was to have nominated today, however, this has been moved to tomorrow.

Officers of the United Labour Party confirmed this morning that Mr. Basil Junior will nominate at 8am tomorrow morning, in honour of his late father.

Its highly expected that many in the district will support him in this election, as this was evident when the announcement of him running in the 2022 national polls was made at his late father's funeral service at Port Moresby's Sir John Guise Stadium, and also in his home village in Buang, Morobe Province.





Source: NBC News /One PNG News-

