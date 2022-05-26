Candidates nominations drop for 2022 NGE

The Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission has reported a drop in nominations of candidates in the 2022 National Election.

Article by Denyse Kalau NBC News

The Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai made this comparison at the close of nominations this afternoon.

The draw of nominations takes place tomorrow, after which candidates will be issued their box numbers, and then proceed with campaigning.

Mr. Sinai said "In total now, we have 2,351 total nominations across Papua New Guinea. Total males 2,246 and total females to date is 86. From past reports in the last election, we had about 120 women contesting. Now we have 86. Total nominees in the last election was 3,000 plus. Now we have 2,300 and I am expecting the number to increase to about 2,500. But we will confirm that tomorrow."

Mr. Sinai said the level of nomination has dropped in this year's national election, compared to the 2017 election.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





