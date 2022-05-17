Lam turns down PNG Kumuls coach position

The PNG Kumuls legend Adrian Lam has revealed that he turned down the chance to coach Papua New Guinea in this year’s Rugby League World Cup, insisting that he was happy in his role as assistant coach of Australia.

The PNG Rugby Football League last week announced the head coaching appointment of Stanley Tepend, who would lead the Kumuls to England for the showpiece event.

Speaking to Love Rugby League, former playmaker Lam said: “I am very close with the PNG board and everyone up there.

“They enquired about me.

“They rang me up to see if I was interested, but I’m part of the Kangaroos, as everyone knows, so that is my commitment for this World Cup. The appointment of Stanley Tepend, he has done his hard yards as a coach in the domestic competition in PNG.

“He has been under head coach Michael Marum as an assistant coach.

“Michael was under me, so they’ve done it in turn.

“Coaches who have been in the system have been rewarded for that. I think it is a good appointment, we’ll support that. Hopefully, he can get the support around him and be successful in the World Cup.”

Lam could have coached his sons Lachlan and Bailey if he took the PNG head coaching job.

Sydney Roosters halfback Lachlan and South Sydney Rabbitohs youngster Bailey are in the frame for selection into the Kumuls’ World Cup squad. Lam hinted at there being a chance to create special memories in the next World Cup, which would be held in France in 2025.

“Lachlan will be part of their squad,” he said.

“I’ve also got a young one who is at Souths who could be included in that squad as well.

“He has been going pretty well.

“I’ve been involved in every World Cup since 1995, so I think this is my sixth one now. I have played for and coached PNG.

“I’m on this current journey with the Kangaroos, and I’m loving every minute of it and wouldn’t change it.

“But I think one day that might happen (coaching his sons for PNG).

"Maybe the next World Cup, that could happen with those boys."











