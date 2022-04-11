Princess Anne thanks Papua New Guinea for Loyalty to Queen

Princess Anne has thanked Papua New Guinea for being loyal to Queen Elizabeth the Second and respecting her throughout her years on the throne.

The Princess expressed the Royal Family's gratitude at the welcome dinner hosted by Prime Minister, James Marape in Port Moresby last night (11.04.22).

Princess Anne said she's happy to be celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee with PNG.

She said "We do appreciate this is a very unique place in every way - your biodiversity, about the people who live here, the languages you speak, the history, your understanding of this environment and how well you cope with it. But there are always lessons to learn from people like yourselves who understand about the places you live in. I only hope that we can help you do that and spread that example further afield. It is a pity that we don't have the opportunity to see more of this extraordinary place. It would take a little bit more time but it is a real pleasure to share with you this (Queen's) platinum jubilee and thank you for your loyalty and your respect for her Majesty that you have shown throughout her reign."

