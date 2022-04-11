PNG PM urges departments and statutory bodies to observe Easter period

All heads of departments, Provincial Administrations, statutory bodies and public servants have been advised to observe the Easter Public Holiday.

Secretary for the Department of Personnel Management Taies Sansan revealed this through Circular Instruction 2 of 2022.

She said further to Circular Instruction No.23 of 2021 on Public Holidays for this year, 2022, the following dates declared as Public Holidays for the Easter period throughout the country include Good Friday which falls on April 15th, Easter Saturday April 16th, Easter Sunday April 17th and Easter Monday April 18th, 2022.

Ms. Sansan said Thursday April, 14th 2022, is a normal working day, however, heads of agencies can use their discretion to allow staff to knock-off early for the long Easter weekend.

Meantime, all public servants are required to resume normal duties on Tuesday April 19th, 2022.





Statement/One PNG News





