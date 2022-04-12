Princess Anne visits all-girls school and Port Moresby General Hospital

The all-girls Caritas Technical Catholic Secondary School in Port Moresby were all smiles this morning, as they were graced with the presence of Princess Anne.

Photo by NBC News

Princess Anne was accompanied to the school by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

In a welcome fitting for a princess, students dressed in traditional attire representing 22 provinces danced as they received Princess Anne.

The Queen's only daughter said it brought back memories of her earlier family tour in 1974.

Princess Anne, who is passionate about girls education, said she was very pleased to visit an all-girls school.

She said her first presidency for any organization she was involved with was Save The Children, and she explains that this organization has and continues to make a difference and efforts towards girls' education.

The school's acting Principal Wilma Kalimet said "I am grateful to the Royal Highness for gracing this occasion to be with us at this hour. Your presence majestically serves as an inspiration to the students to appreciate the bilateral relationship that the United Kingdom and Papua New Guinea share. And to also reflect on the life and service and commitment of the monarch."

The Princess and her husband were taken on a tour of the school, before visiting the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Health Minister Jelta Wong, Chief Executive Officer of the Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr. Paki Molumi and Chief Executive Officer of Kumul Petroleum Holdings Wapu Sonk received the Princess at the hospital

Princess Anne later opened the National Kumul Heart Centre located within the hospital.

A 7-year old heart patient at the Centre presented the Princess with a bouquet of flowers.

Dr. Molumi said with today's opening of the Centre, Papua New Guineans can now get heart treatment within the country and not have to spend thousands of Kina seeking treatment overseas.





Source: NBC News /One PNG News





Next: Princess Anne thanks Papua New Guinea for Loyalty to Queen