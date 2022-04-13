PNG's new Political Parties receive their certificates

There are now five new political parties that have successfully registered under the Registry of Political Parties. The five new political parties have been registered and recognized today (Thursday 14.04.22).

Photo and article by Ben Kedoga NBC News

The Registry of Political Parties issued the five parties their certificates this morning.

This means that the parties can now legally field candidates and run in the 2022 National Elections.

The new political parties are:

1. League for National Advancement

2. Advance PNG Party

3. League of PNG Party

4. Peoples Transformation Party

5. People's Alliance Party





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG's 52 registered Political Parties urged to comply with law