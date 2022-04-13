PNG's 52 registered Political Parties urged to comply with law

The Papua New Guinea's 52 registered political parties running in the 2022 General National Elections have been urged to comply with the Organic Law on Political Parties and Candidates.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Emmanuel Pok issued the call this morning, during the presentation of certificates to five recently registered political parties.

Meantime, Director Funding and Disclosure with the Registry, John Bishop said the 52 parties will be gazetted to go into the national polls.

He told NBC News, the Registry will NOT register anymore parties as the issue of writs draws closer.

