Kramer moves to Immigration in minor cabinet reshuffle

The Prime Minister James Marape has made the announcement yesterday afternoon, (Wednesday 13th April 2022) that there would be a minor cabinet reshuffle .With only two weeks remaining before the issue of writs, the Executive Government has decided to make a minor cabinet reshuffle.

This sees Chuave MP Wera Mori being decommissioned as Minister for Environment and Conservation and Daulo MP Pogio Ghate taking on the Ministry.

Sohe MP Henry Amuli will fill the vacancy left by the late Minister for Trade and Commerce and Goilala MP William Samb.

Minister for Immigration and Citizenship Westley Nukundj moves over to Inter-Government Relations taking over from Pila Niningi, who is moved to head the Justice Department, while Bryan Kramer moves to Immigration.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





