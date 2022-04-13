Alleged Foreigners for Illegal logging to be removed

Twenty-two (22) foreigners allegedly involved in illegal logging in East Sepik province have been apprehended and brought in to Port Moresby for questioning.

Photo and article by Cashmir Waken: NBC News

Chief Migration Officer Stanis Hulahau said these foreigners are from two companies that operate in Turubu, East Sepik and Lamol-mila, Central province respectively.

The Special Immigration Operations team carried out an investigations and identified that the companies did not have licenses to harvest logs in Hawain, East Sepik Province.

The 22 foreigners were issued infringement notices under Section 6 and 57 of the Employment of Non-Citizens Act 2007.

Mr. Hulahau said there is gross abuse of work permits issued to both companies.

He said their entry permits will be cancelled by the Minister under the Migration Act 1978, and all 22 non-citizens will be removed from PNG.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News







Next: Kramer moves to Immigration in minor cabinet reshuffle