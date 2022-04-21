Former PM Oneil accepts UBS COI report recommendations

Former PM and the Member for Ialibu-Pangia Peter Oneil has told the parliament that he accepts fully the recommendations from the inquiry into the deal and will subject himself to further investigations.

Peter O'Neill said he is happy to defend himself at the Independent Commission against Corruption, or at the courts.

He's hit back at Prime Minister James Marape, saying the inquiry into the UBS loan deal was the most expensive of all inquiries at K30 million and very highly politicized:

''But I can tell you that even in the report, that the Commissioners have noted that they have refused to accept some of my evidence which I put forward after wild allegations about individual who are convicted criminals who were witnesses in the inquiry are suggesting that they were witnesses to meetings I have never had with anybody that has been mentioned in the inquiry.

''I am very happy to defend myself whether it be in the ICAC or in the courts so I have no issues with that, I am responsible to the people of PNG, and I am responsible as a mandated leader, '' Oneil told Parliament.

Prime Minister James Marape when presenting the UBS inquiry findings to Parliament on Wednesday (20/04/22), alleged that all transactions from the loan led back to the former prime minister, Oil Search, the UBS and another named individual.

