PNG Kapuls bow out of Oceania Qualifiers at FIFA World Cup Qatar

The National Gaming Control Board Sponsored PNG Kapuls bowed out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers this morning.

The Kapuls were confidently heading into the finals but lost to the Solomon Islands with 3 goals to 2.

The first opportunity of the game came from Ati Kepo‘s feet, causing danger to the Solomon Islands defence. On the other side, the Solomon Islands were in danger from Raphael Lea’i down the right-wing.

The first goal of the match was scored by Alwin Komolong, after a free-kick taken by Tommy Semmy.

The Solomon Islands were not discouraged by the goal conceded and continued to maintain their good level of play. Alwin Hou had a chance to tie the game, but the ball was saved by Ronald Warisan.

Papua New Guinea suffered a major loss when Daniel Joe had to be replaced through injury. Koriak Upaiga came on to play in his place. Within the next minute, Alwin Hou scored with his left foot to equalize the match.

Things got even worse for the Kapuls when Alwin Komolong brought down Raphael Lea’i inside the box and the referee awarded a penalty kick.

Fortunately for Papua New Guinea, Micah Lea’alafa‘s shot stopped at the post.

With the tension growing and the score tied, both teams started making too many mistakes. Ati Kepo had a chance to score in the first minutes of the second half, but his header was saved by Phillip Mango.

Both coaches tried to change the course of things. For the Kapuls, Joshua Talau replaced Koriak Upaiga, while Jerry Donga breathed new life into the Solomon Islands midfield by replacing William Komasi.

Alwin Hou was on a good day and took a good opportunity to put the Solomon Islands ahead by scoring his second goal of the match. Unfortunately, he was subsequently injured and replaced by Gagame Feni. Vega-Arango’s team increased their lead to two goals when Raphael Lea’i’s shot found the net in the 71st minute.

With a big disadvantage on the scoreboard, Kapuls Coach Marcos Gusmão decided to make his last chance in the Kapuls’ team.

Emmanuel Simon was replaced by Yagi Yasasa, in an attempt to make the team more offensive.

In the final minutes, Papua New Guinea managed to score on a lucky shot by Ati Kepo – but it was not enough.

At the final whistle, the Solomon Islands won by 3 goals to PNG Kapuls 2.

The Solomon Islands will now meet New Zealand in the World Cup qualifiers final. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Al-Arabi Stadium.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





