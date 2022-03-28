PNG Power disconnection exercise in NCD counts down

There are approximately less than 10-days remaining in PNG Power's amnesty period countdown to disconnect illegal electricity connections in the National Capital District.

PNG Power has issued a final reminder to the general public and power consumers to report fraudulent practises, including illegal connections, tampering of meters, by-passing of meters and damages to meters within the amnesty period.

While it highlights that normal applicable charges will be applied to customers during the amnesty period, customers caught after this period will be disconnected from the electricity supply, as well as be dealt with under relevant laws, including back bill charges.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





