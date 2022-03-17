MP for Port Moresby North-West charged for murder

The MP for Port Moresby Mr Lohia Boe Samuel was arrested and charged for murder and locked up at the Boroko Police Station cells this afternoon.

The Police Commander NCD/Central Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Junior said the MP was invited to Boroko Police station, escorted to the NCD Homicide section and charged today under Section 300 sub section (1) (b)(ii) of the PNG Criminal Code Act.

In a statement, Mr. Wagambie said the firearm is owned and licensed to the Member of Parliament.

He said investigators had to piece together information and evidence before effecting the arrest today.

At the time of the incident, the MP was in the company of one of his staff and the deceased.

Commander Wagambie said while police understand the emotions and public outcry through different forms of media, the Constabulary has a constitutional duty to perform and must remain focused throughout the investigation.

He stated that police investigators had to gather evidence and information to ensure that the right person is charged for discharging the firearm.

Mr. Samuel has been detained at Boroko Police Station cell and refused bail.

His staff member is currently being interviewed.





Source: NBC News /One PNG News





