Micro Bank brings hope for PNG women in SMEs

The progress of the Women’s Micro Bank is becoming a beacon of hope for mothers and young women involved in small micro enterprises (SMEs), says Northern Governor Gary Juffa.

Juffa said this during the signing of an agreement between the Oro government and micro bank to rollout financial services in the province.

“You have large corporations, transnational organisations, extractive industries operating, but the true core backbone is the SME space,” he said.

Juffa said the provinces had made a commitment to set aside between K500,000 to K1 million in SME funding for women.

“We are committed to making sure that there is funding available for SMEs.”

Juffa added that Kokoda and Afore highways were being upgraded under the transport sector support programme, Australian and PNG partnership which would improve access for farmers.

“We also have a major sustainable land management project that is also taking off and in the process of being established with development partners for our farmers in these two areas,” he said.

“Our wharf is also being upgraded and opposite that, we intend to build a first of its kind special economic green trade zone because the intention of the province is to go green.

“We want to harness the blue and green economy, our oceans and our forests.”

Juffa said this would culminate with the launching of the Divune hydro programme – enabling the province to have its own hydro power scheme.

He added that the province would also build a solar farm to transition from diesel power generation to a cleaner and greener power source.





Source: The National/One PNG News





