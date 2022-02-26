Training of Chinese nationals in SI a threat to national sovereignty and security: Opposition Leader

The Solomon Islands Opposition Leader Honorable Matthew Wale has expressed great concern following reports that the government has allowed the Chinese police to provide security training for Chinese nationals in Solomon Islands.

Photo and article by Joel; Solomon Star

Hon Wale in a statement today said Solomon Islands is a sovereign nation and reports of Chinese police to provide training for its citizens in the country is a threat to our sovereignty and national security.

The Opposition Office understands that a group of Chinese police personnel’s are currently in Honiara to provide training for the RSIPF riot squad.

It is also unclear when the Chinese police arrived into the country since a government statement earlier, only confirmed that the chartered plane from PRC recently only brought PG2023 workers with no mention of Chinese police personnel’s on that flight.

The Opposition Leader raised this following a statement this week from the Chinese embassy in Honiara quoting that the Chinese police ‘unit would also “cooperate with the embassy to conduct visits, and safety training for overseas Chinese and Chinese-funded enterprises, so as to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and overseas Chinese”.

“The Prime Minister’s Office and the government must explain why they are allowing Chinese police to train its citizens in Solomon Islands, a sovereign country. What kind of training are they undertaking and what is their intention and reason behind this?” Hon Wale questioned.

The Opposition leader also questions the arrangements covering the engagement of these Chinese advisers, as it would seem to be too broad now beyond the initial information made public that they are here to train the RSIPF and not to protect Chinese interests.

Hon Wale said the RSIPF is the only mandated agency to protect both the citizens and foreigners in the country and there are also private security firms in Solomon Islands that can be engaged to provide security services as well.

Therefore, he reiterated any outside training from a foreign regime for its citizens in Solomon Islands is a direct threat to sovereignty and the country’s national security.

Hon Wale said it amounts to foreign interference in matters of national security in Solomon Islands.

“Our sovereignty and our people must be protected and it would be shocking if the government will be pulled by the nose to allow this to happen on Solomon Islands soil,” the Opposition Leader said.





Source: Solomon Star/One PNG News





