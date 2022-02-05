PNG Government hopes for China to buy gas from Papua LNG

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape says the Government is hoping to get China to commit to buying gas from Papua LNG before meeting with Total Energies in France next week.

Marape led a delegation of senior ministers, including Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua, Commerce Minister William Samb and Fisheries Minister Dr Lino Tom to China on the invitation President Xi Jinping.

The delegation will be in China until Feb 8 and France until Feb 13.

France President Emmanuel Macron invited Marape for the “One Ocean Summit” and later the PNG delegation is expected to meet the senior vice president of Total Energies Patrick Pouyanne to further the Papua LNG project.

“(Kua) is a principal traveller with me to pitch the sale of Papua LNG and the P’nyang LNG,” Marape said.

“The gas resource we have mounts up to almost 10TCF (trillion cubit feet).

“We are asking the Chinese leadership to ensure that they add on to the present PNG LNG that they buy.

“We are going right through to Total and hopefully the Total leadership will be encouraged by the fact that we are able to liaise with the market in China.”

Marape said the China trip would be used to pitch the sale of the LNG so that was the link to the trip to France.

Source: The National/One PNG News





Next: PNG education Secretary Dr. Kombra clarifies Australia's TFF funding support