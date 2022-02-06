PNG PM tested positive of Covid-19 on arrival in Beijing





The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape will not be travelling to France as initially planned from the 9th to the 13th of this month.

This after Mr Marape tested positive to COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing last Thursday for the opening of the Winter Games.

His Government delegation was expected to return to the country yesterday - Sunday and go into isolation, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's office, Mr Marape tested positive to COVID - 19 but would not disclose any further details about his condition.

He had received his COVID- 19 booster vaccine last month. After testing positive, the Prime Minister has been forced to cancel his visit to France to attend the Ocean Summit and also to meet with the Chief Executive Officer of French Petroleum Company, Total Energies to sell the Papua LNG and Pynang gas projects.

Despite this, Mr Marape has hailed the visit to China as a success.

He expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive outcomes of this visit, which he says resets, reaffirms and strengthens PNG's strong relation with China.

