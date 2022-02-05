PNG education Secretary Dr. Kombra clarifies Australia's TFF funding support

The PNG Secretary for Education Dr. Uke Kombra clarifies that the Australian Budget support of A$35-million or over K80-million towards the PNG Tuition Fee Free policy is for last year and not for the 2022 academic year.

Dr. Uke Kombra says that it was not a new funding but a topping up on the TFF allocation of around K400 million by the Government. He clarified this in an interview with N-B-C News this week.

The Australian Government has assisted with the direct funding support of over K80 million towards the National Government’s Tuition-free fee school fee policy, last year.

Dr. Kombra says there is no clear indication of whether the direct funding support will continue this year.

Dr. Kombra explained that this direct funding support is the first, after some good number of years.

Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey reiterated similar sentiments, adding that the funds for direct budget support is something that the Australian Government hasn’t allowed for over two decades, and this reintroduction shows the confidence they have in the government and people, adding this must be maintained.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





