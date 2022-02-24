MoU singed between Australian Federal Police and SI Police Force

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Ministry of Police, National Security Correctional Services (MPNSCS) and the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Rove Police Headquarters today 24 February 2022.

MoU signed between the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Ministry of Police, National Security Correctional Services (MPNSCS) and the Royal Solomon Island Police Force: Photo and article by RSIPF

Today marks another significant day for the twenty one (21) year friendship with the signing of a new MoU between the AFP, the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) and RSIPF in relation to the implementation of the RAPPP 2021-2025.

In August 2021, Solomon Islands Government Cabinet endorsed the Australian Federal Police (AFP) AUD $106m Program design for the “Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program 2021-2025” (RAPPP).

Since 2003, the AFP and the RSIPF have worked in partnership to bring peace and security to the people of Solomon Islands and the region.

In a COVID safe setting the AFP Commander Osborne (currently Acting RSIPF Deputy Commissioner), Minister Veke for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services and RSIPF Commissioner Mangau attended the signing of the MOU for the RAPPP 2021-2025.

Commissioner Mangau says, “As RSIPF prepares for the major operations in 2023 this MoU will see a new and exciting period of cooperation between the AFP and RSIPF as we strengthen our operational partnership building upon past years of investment.”

RAPPP Commander Paul Osborne highlighted the RAPPP is an investment of AUD$106m from the AFP over the next four (4) years including technical assistance and capability developments across RSIPF.

Projects will support Investigations, Foundational Enabling Services, Expansion of the National Response Department, Frontline, General Duties, Forensics, Health and Wellbeing, and Leadership Development.

The RAPPP will assist the RSIPF prepare for the 2023 Operations Pacific Games and National General Elections in conjunction to building a stronger operational partnership between the AFP and RSIPF to combat crime in the region.

Minister for MPNSCS Hon. Anthony K Veke noted, “The AFP is our number one partner of choice for security and thanked AFP for its long friendship with the RSIPF and the people of Solomon Islands.”





Source: RSIPF media/One PNG News





Next: P'nyang gas agreement best for PNG, says Kua