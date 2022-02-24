P'nyang gas agreement best for PNG, says Kua

The PNG Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua has assured the nation that the P'nyang Gas Agreement was executed well and in the best interest of the country.

He was responding to a series of questions raised by North Fly MP James Donald in Parliament yesterday, regarding the P'nyang project, which was signed this week, despite a court order.

Mr. Donald claimed the government and the developer had rushed the project agreement:

Minister Kua in response says P'nyang is one of the longest negotiations in the petroleum space.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





