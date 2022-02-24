China offers timely RAT kits to Royal Solomon Islands Police Force as Covid-19 worsens

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support (NSOS) Mr. Ian Vaevaso has expressed sincere gratitude to the timely and generous support from China Police for providing COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) kits.

The Chinese Police Liaison Team has handed over the 20,000 COVID-19 RAT to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at a handover ceremony at Honiara International airport on 18 February 2022.

DC Vaevaso says, “The RSIPF will be ready to strengthen its cooperation with China, to enhance its capacity in both maintaining social security and fight against Covid-19.”

Commissioner Third Class Zhang Guangbao, Leader of the Liaison Team said during the handover ceremony at the Airport,

“The health and safety of our RSIPF colleagues is our great concern.

Since the outbreak of pandemic, the RSIPF has been fully engaged in lockdown and rollout related operations, while dedicating themselves to the safety and security of the Solomon Islanders.”

Commissioner Zhang also commented, “Since my team arrived in Honiara in late January, we have been keeping close communications with the RSIPF. In light of the rapid virus transmission among their officers and men, we immediately coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security of China for 20,000 RATs as part of emergency assistance to RSIPF. We hope that we can offer a hand to our RSIPF colleagues and help them get through the current time of hardship.”

Commissioner ZHANG also signed the handover certificate with DC Ian Vaevaso of RSIPF.





