Landowners disconnect water supply to PNG's Ok Tedi Mining Ltd

Disgruntled landowners in Western's Tabubil have disconnected water supply to Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML), forcing the mine to operate with its reserve tanks for the last two days.

The Wangbin landowners in Western’s Tabubil have shut down and diverted the water from Dablan creek after OTML was allegedly using the water without proper negotiations for the last 37 years.

Star Mountain local level government council president Borok Pitalok said OTML abstracted water from Dablan and Yuk creeks in the Wangbin area for its mining operations since 1982 but were not paying any compensation to the landowners.

“The mine has used the water from the creeks for its operations over the last 37 years but they did not pay us,” Pitalok said.

“OK Tedi mine has been abstracting Yuk Creek for hydro-electricity since 1982, Dablan Creek for mining project in Mt Fubilian since 1992 and Lukum creek to supply water to township for domestic use in early 80’s.

“OTML has no compensation deal with the Wangbin landowners recognised under the former Water Resources Act 1982 and the current Environment Act 2000.”

He said Wangbin village were the customary landowners on which the Tabubil township was established.

The landowners were making claims that when a company abstracted water from customary land for commercial purposes, the authorised parties to involve in the negotiation process for development and benefits would be the State, company who used the water and the beneficiaries should be the landowners.

In this case, the three recognised parties would be Conservation Environment Protection Authority (Cepa), OTML and the Wangbin landowners.

Pitalok, who was also the Wangbin ward-five councillor, said OTML was given the environment permit in 2018 but they did not consult the landowners to pay for the usage of water.

He said Cepa failed to enforce the laws and regulations on OTML, resulting in the loss of their right to compensation as provided in the Constitution and the Environment Act 2000.

“We are disconnecting water supply to OTML indefinitely for the Government and the mine to negotiate with us.

He said landowners were also planning to disconnect water supply to the Tabubil commercial area.





Source: The National/One PNG News





