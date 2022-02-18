Outgoing Commander Toropo formally hands over the sword to Goina

Major General Mark Goina is now officially the Commander of the PNG Defence Force.

Outgoing Commander, Major General Gilbert Toropo passed on the sword to signify the handing over of command at the official handover takeover parade earlier this morning in Port Moresby.

Toropo has served as CDF with pride and passion for eight years.

He says it has been a challenging yet rewarding journey with many set goals yet to achieve, however he is grateful for the opportunity to have headed PNG’s leading disciplinary force.

The departing CDF was given an emotional sendoff by the long-range recognition unit.

Meanwhile, the new Commander, Mark Goina commended his predecessor for delivering his mandated task efficiently and wished him well in his future endeavours.

He pledged to follow in his footsteps and ensure that the set goals are efficiently achieved.

Goina also says ensuring the PNG Defence Force delivers a free, fair and safe election alongside the Royal PNG Constabulary is amongst many of his intentions.

Prime Minister, James Marape and Defence Minister, Win Bakri Daki were among other dignitaries who officiated at the Commander’s parade this morning.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





