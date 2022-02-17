Australian High Commissioner supports PNG's international border authority

The Australian High Commissioner to PNG, his excellency, Jonathan Philp said that establishing mechanism to control and monitor borders was very important for both Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

The High Commissioner said that control mechanisms will also create safe environment for border activities and stop illegal activities along our borders. Photo by Aloysius Laukai: New Dawn FM

He said these mechanisms will see the development of trade between borders and will see growth within border areas which were stopped by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The High Commissioner said that control mechanisms will also create safe environment for border activities and stop illegal activities along our borders.

He said PNG has three countries that it shares its borders, Australia through Torres Strait, Indonesia through Jaya Pura and Solomon Islands through Bougainville.

The High Commissioner said that he was happy to witness the opening of the ICA office in Buin South Bougainville.

Source: New Dawn FM News/One PNG News





Next: Steamships Trading Company returns to PNG's Bougainville region