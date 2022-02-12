Bigger border post office to be built in PNG Bougainville's Buin

The National Minister for Immigration and Border Security, Mr WESTLY NUKUNDJ has agreed to build a bigger Border Post office in Kangu, Buin South Bougainville.

Article and photo by Aloysius Laukai: New Dawn FM

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the opening of the ICA office, MR.NUKUNDJ said that a bigger border post office will be build so that once border processing begins there must be enough space for other agencies like Customs, Naqia and other such offices.

MR. NUKUNDJ made this announcement whilst responding to the Minister for ICT and member for South Bougainville, HON TIMOTHY MASIU who wanted a bigger office to be build as the current one was very small and will not cater for such a fully functioning facility.

Minister NUKUNDJ said that bigger facility must be build before PNG goes to the polls.

He said he had the power to make the decision to build a bigger office and funds were also available.

The Minister what is needed was a plan for that big office.





