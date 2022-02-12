Minister Masiu warns PNG's Bougainville schools not to refuse students at enrolment

The member for South Bougainville and Minister for ICT, Mr. TIMOTHY MASIU this morning warned schools on Bougainville not to refuse students for non payment of School fees.

Member for South Bougainville and Minister for ICT, Hon TIMOTHY MASIU: Photo and article by Aloysius LAUKAI

Speaking live on NEW DAWN FM, Minister Masiu said that the National Government has declared tuition fee free education in 2022 as the government understands Covid 19 has destroyed economic activities of our people since 2019 and must be allowed to recover.

He said he was getting a lot of reports of schools sending students away and warned teachers and schools they will be dealt with if reported.

MR. MASIU said for Project fees, no school must charge project fees if it does not have any projects for their school.

He said Project fees must be charged after schools identify a project and those charges can come in later not at enrolment.

On the payments to Schools, Minister Masiu said that the government has already released funds for Schools but it was now up to the Banks to deposit into school accounts depending on issues like right bank details, schools number of students or even some accounts could be domain at this time.

Minister MASIU said it would take time for the funds to reach each school because of the number of schools in Papua New Guinea.

