PNG's International boarders open for air travellers

International travellers can now travel to and fro Australia and the Philippines. Australia and the Philippines have announced that its international borders will reopen for all travellers, including Papua New Guineans, from February 21st for Australia, and today for the Philippines.

According to a statement from Air Niugini, both countries will require travellers to be fully vaccinated upon arrival.

Passengers flying into Australia must complete a negative rapid test and PCR test within 24 hours of the scheduled departure or 3 days prior to travelling.

This can also be conducted at the airport

A compliant certificate issued by a Doctor is also acceptable, while the Philippines requires the RT-PCR test to be completed within 48 hours of departure.

Meanwhile, direct travel from Papua New Guinea to Cairns is still banned by the Queensland government until 26th March this year.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG's Panguna Mine in Bougainville to re-open after 30 years



