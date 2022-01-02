Wagambie directs police to conduct survey into alcohol content

The increase in alcohol related crimes in the Nation's Capital Port Moresby has prompted NCD and Central Commander Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Jnr to direct his men to conduct a survey on alcohol related crimes in the city. Police will be collecting data in regards to alcohol related crimes committed. The information will then be used in a report to NCDC and relevant authorities, for the purpose of them coming up with some control measures.

The National Capital District Commission has been urged to take the lead in undertaking a survey into the alcohol content of drinks currently produced and sold in the City, as well as in PNG.

NCD and Central Commander Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Jnr said this when providing an update on the New Year police operations in NCD and the Central Province.

Mr. Wagambie says he has tasked NCD Metropolitan Commander, Gideon Ikumu and his team, to conduct a survey to find out which alcohol is currently creating more problems in communities.

He says they are also calling on NCDC to request the National Government, to properly regulate the production and sale of high percentage alcohol, which is being sold at very cheap prices.

ACP Wagambie Jnr also says that they will soon have the available data to substantiate their argument, and they want all sectors to support this call.

He further says that manufacturers should also become responsible citizens, and be responsible for what they produce, and not just be concerned about profits, because their products are causing more problems for police and communities.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG PM Marape presents K20 million cheque to Manus



