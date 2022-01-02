PNG PM Marape presents K20 million cheque to Manus

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has presented a K10 million cheque to the Manus Provincial Government for maintenance of the town roads in Lorengau. This was presented during his recent visit to the province.

Presentation of K10m cheque to Manus Provincial Health Authority by PM Marape.

He also presented another K10 million to the Lorengau Provincial Hospital for the extension of the COVID -19 containment facility and various other maintenance on the hospital.

Mr. Marape also took the opportunity to visit Momote Airport to see the progress of work on the new Momote Airport terminal constructed by the Chinese firm AG Investment Limited which will soon be completed.

The new Momote Airport terminal is among a number of key projects that will be built in Manus over the next five years.

This includes the development of the East-West Highway, the construction of N'Drauke Industrial Port and the construction of a brand new world-class hospital to replace the dilapidated hospital that has served the island province since 1963.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG's NHC to provide affordable houses starting 2022















