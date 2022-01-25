Threats to cause physical harm or kill totally unacceptable: says Manning

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, Police Commissioner David Manning today said threats issued by certain people from the Hela province against the people of Gulf province will not be taken lightly.

Mr Manning said the issuance of threats to cause physical harm or kill another person or destroy property is a crime and will be dealt with as such, regardless of the reasons.

A group of people from the Hela province yesterday threatened to kill Gulf people if their K250,000 compensation demand over the fatal shooting of one of their tribesmen by police was not met.

Mr Manning said, “I have issued instructions to police in the Gulf and Central provinces as well as the National Capital District to step up their police operations and presence within the various communities.

“Further, the person or persons who issued the threats to kill Gulf people are to be arrested and dealt with. Such threats are totally unacceptable. We have laws and avenues such as the courts for aggrieved parties to go to if they so require instead of resorting to intimidation and threats of violence.

“Our people need to respect each other and allow due process and the law to deal with whatever issues they have,” Mr Manning said. He said the death of the Hela man had nothing to do with the people of the Gulf province.

“This was a police shooting and is now under investigation. Until then I will advise everyone to remain calm and not do anything irrational,” Mr Manning said.

Police media/One PNG News





