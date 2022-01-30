Covid-19 Omicron Variant surge in PNG schools a concern

The Papua New Guinea National Pandemic Response Deputy Controller Dr Daoni Esorom is concerned about a potential increase in the Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in schools which open this week.

“My concern is children going back to school (from this week) and in overcrowded conditions, schools are expected to see an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. This is due to the Omicron variant,” he said.

He said Omicron infected young people and children more than the other variants.

“Schools must put in place measures to cover for teachers in the event that a lot of them get infected and miss classes,” Esorom said.

“At the same time, schools must work with parents to ensure that the spread among children is minimised. We are also expecting a lot of children to be absent from school if they become infected.

“Omicron has shown to infect young people and children and this will happen in PNG.”

Esorom said Omicron, one of the five variants, was easily transmissible so a lot of people would become infected and had advised that people who had flu-like symptoms and cough needed to get tested for the Covid-19. “Knowing one’s status will enable people to access care and prevent themselves from spreading the virus,” he said.

He urged people 18 years and above to get vaccinated.

“Omicron will spread very fast and a lot of people will become infected,” Esorom said.





Source: The National /One PNG News





