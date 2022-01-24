All tuition fees paid, no child in PNG to be denied access to classroom:

The message from the Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra is that no child is to be denied access to a classroom due to non-payment of any form of fees this year.

According to Dr Uke Kombra, all tuition fees for students from elementary to secondary schools, including FODE, TVET and Special Education will be paid 100 per cent by the Government.

The National Government has allocated K632 million for Tuition fees for this year, of which K316 million has gone to the Finance Department to be released to the schools before next week.

Schools will be receiving a quarterly allocation of K158 million from K632 million TFF funds every term. in the meantime, the National Education Board has set school project fees at less than 20 per cent of the maximum fee limit.

The Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra who was speaking on NBC says project fees are allowed by the government. The maximum fee limit for elementary schools is K110 and schools can be allowed to collect only 20 per cent which is around K20 project fee or less.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





