PNGICA Regional Office Opens in Mt Hagen

PNGICA is proud to advise our valued clients and stakeholders on the launching of its new regional office in Mt. Hagen. The new Highlands Regional Office is located in Mt. Hagen township at Tininga Central, Building D, Unit 2, Level 1.

This office, which was once a Provincial Office, has now seen its status and capacity upgraded to a Regional Office equipped with systems and resources to deliver core migration services as:

•Lodgement and Collection of Visas and Passports

•Lodgment and Collection of Work Permit

•Enforcement of Migration Act through constant Compliance and Monitoring activities.

For the past eleven (11) months, the Authority has undertaken a comprehensive review of its business processes and looked at ways to conduct business in a more efficient way by bringing our core services to where our people, clients, and stakeholders are. The launching of this office, with its upgrade to a regional office, will now give our clients and stakeholders a chance to access migration services as and when needed.

As part of the Authority’s plan to support the notion of taking back PNG, PNGICA will continue to embark on its expansion plans to improve service delivery and allow for efficiency in business through decentralizing its core business functions to regional centers as a hub for service delivery.

This successful concept will now be a module for ICA to implement in other regional centers to primarily provide migration services to the people of PNG and foreigners who live, work, and conduct business in our country.

The Chief Migration Officer, Mr. Hulahau is further pleased to announce that work has commenced on the amalgamation of other significant functions into ICA such as the merging the Work Permit Branch from Department of Labour and Industrial Relations (DLIR) this year and is thankful for the support of the Marape Basil government to realize the importance of efficient service delivery to ensure we create a one-stop shop hub for all migration-related services.

Going forward PNGICA will continue to deliver the Government’s obligations, especially in the National Service Delivery Improvement Plan through its Key Priority Activities (KPA) to establish regional and provincial offices in the 4 Regions of the country.





There are plans for more regional consultation and Joint Border visits this year to identify challenges and opportunities for progress where ICA will bring its services to the community which is the core of our business.





Next : SP PNG Hunters 2022 Season Launch Cancelled