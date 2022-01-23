PNG PM commends parliament for passing important bills

The Papua New Guinea National Parliament had a successful three days-Parliament meeting last week which resulted in passing some important new bills. These meetings have been applauded by the Prime Minister James Marape.

Several important Bills were passed by the House including the Criminal Code Amendment Bill which repealed the death penalty.

Justice Minister Bryan Kramer pushed through 5 Bills while Commerce and Industry Minister William Samb introduced two other BIlls.

Mr. Marape said while Parliament sat for three days there was a healthy debate.

He was impressed with the level of intelligent debate among the Members of Parliament.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





