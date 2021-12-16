PNG PM Marape appeals to media houses to respect government letters

PNG Prime Minister James Marape has appealed to newspapers and media houses to respect and be vigilant on official correspondences between the Government and its partners in the public and private sectors.

“The media has to be particularly vigilant, especially during this time in the lead up to the General Election 2022 when politicians and those with vested interest are resorting to manipulating the media for their own gains,” he said.

Marape’s statement follows The National’s front page story yesterday on the content of an official letter that had been leaked to the press.

In the letter to Bank South Pacific Financial Group Ltd, the Government is seeking a K2 billion loan for the funding of the 20-year Connect PNG Infrastructure Development Programme.

Connect PNG is Marape’s key economic driver to connect rural Papua New Guinea through roads, bridges, jetties and airstrips.

Since 2019, more than 300 roads have been funded in the country through the programme.

The programme continues next year with its own funding and will run over the next 10 years costing K20 billion.

The Government is looking at a 100 per cent connectivity of PNG by 2040, through the programme that comprises thousands of projects.

Marape said the media had a great responsibility in conveying the right messages and supporting Government programmes that are meant to improve lives and living standards and not give the wrong message that might sabotage the (development) efforts.

“BSP is already a lender to the Government in many of our public private partnership projects and this letter is to ask if it can expand the loan facility to cover a budgeted programme,” he said.

“It is nothing new.

“We thank BSP for continuing to partner with the Government in funding key projects over the years in the nation’s capital, Lae and certain leading highways under Connect PNG.

“I ask the media to respect these partnerships and give your support, not do the opposite to the detriment of these well-intentioned programmes and consequently, our people.”





Source: The National/One PNG News





