Bank South Pacific increases maximum limit for unsecured loans

The Bank South Pacific Financial Group Ltd (BSP) has increased its maximum borrowing limit for unsecured personal loan product from K50,000 to K75,000.

BSP Group deputy general manager retail Peter Komon

BSP Group deputy general manager retail Peter Komon said it was part of the bank’s efforts to meet the evolving financial needs of customers.

“Our customers can now apply for amounts between K1,000 and K75,000, depending on their borrowing capacity,” he said.

“The limit increase should give them an added financing option this festive season.”

Komon said BSP was also encouraging customers to “bank smarter by banking digitally”.

“We have made significant investments in digital platforms to give our customers more payment options.

“Customers can now make online payments to registered BSP Pay merchants using only their KunduCard and customer identification number.

“Customers can also use one of our 38 sub branches and 155 BSP cash agents to do Kundu card-based deposits and withdrawals funds.

“The list of our BSP cash agents is available on our website.”

BSP will open selected branches on Saturdays in January for school fee payments.

Schools can also assist parents avoid the queues by signing up as a school mobile merchant to accept school fee payments via BSP mobile banking *131#.





Source: The National/One PNG News





Next: PNG PM Marape appeals to media houses to respect government letters