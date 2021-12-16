PNG opposition leader Namah files police complaint against Paita

Opposition Leader Beldan Namah has lodged a police complaint against National Planning Minister Rainbo Paita.

This is in relation to a recent video on social media, which featured Mr Paita discharging a high powered rifle.

Namah said the video clearly showed that Mr Paita might have committed an offence contrary to section 7 of the Firearms Amendment Act 2018.

Mr Namah said he will also file another case with Ombudsman Commission under the leadership code against Minister Paita.

Apart from this, the Opposition Leader commended the responsible action of the first term member of parliament for taking the bold decision to step down from office and allow the investigation to take place.

He says such a step demonstrates exemplary leadership.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





