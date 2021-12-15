Japan gives PNG 18 plant equipment for road projects connecting PNG

JAPAN has handed over 18 plant equipment to be used in the Connect PNG 2020-2040 programme by the Government.

During a handover ceremony in Kokopo, East New Britain yesterday, Japan Ambassador to PNG Nobuyuki Watanabe said his country wanted to contribute to the development and welfare of PNG people.

He said road infrastructure was important to national development.

Twelve of the machines donated will go to the Works Department while six will be used in Kokopo.

The total cost of the six machines is K10 million.

They include an excavator, a roller, motor grader and a wheel loader.

A dump truck and a backhoe loader will be added later.

Watanabe said Japan has been engaged in road construction in Papua New Guinea and just two months ago, signed an agreement to provide the road construction equipment worth K13 million.

The equipment was donated by Japan under the project for capacity development on road maintenance phase 2.

The programme was first implemented in 2013 in West New Britain, East Sepik, Western Highlands and Morobe.

Works Minister Michael Nali said Japan had consolidated its support to harness the Connect PNG programme.





Source: The NAtional/One PNG News





Next: PNG PM Marape intervenes for Garden Hills Evictions