K62m allocated for specialist medical care for PNG's Port Moresby General Hospital

The Papua New Guinea National Government has earmarked a total of K62 million for specialist care alone at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

The money will be rolled out next year to purchase medical equipment and improve heart and cancer facilities at the hospital.

This is also part of the government’s commitment to revitalizing the health sector in the 21 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

For the first time after 46 years, a massive allocation of next year’s budget was allocated to the health sector.

Over K2.6 billion or 11. 2 per cent of the total allocation is geared towards people’s health and wellbeing.

Apart from building 21 provincial hospitals, a portion of that amount will go towards specialist care and treatment.

Prime Minister James Marape says Port Moresby General hospital will receive K62 million to improve cancer and heart facilities.

Speaking at the launching of the Central provincial hospital last week, Marape says the special region of Bougainville was allocated more than K70 million.

Meantime, Marape says the government is committed to ensuring provinces that need hospitals are given priority in the earliest part of next year onwards.

Source: NBC News





