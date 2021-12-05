A joint operation between Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) executed a search warrant and confiscated alleged looted items buried behind Panatina village yesterday (5 December 2021).



photo by Pac News:Police confiscate large amounts of looted goods buried underground in East Honiara

The joint operation was initiated to target offenders alleged to be involved in the looting and theft of machinery and tools from hardware stores in the Ranadi industrial and commercial district.

Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau said: “The joint operation arrested five suspects in relation to the search warrant and they are in police custody. The suspects arrested include three adults and two minors. Amongst the five suspects is a female in her 30s.”

Commissioner Mangau said police received information from the community that two alleged suspects had buried a large number of stolen property around their residence.

“Some of the stolen items were generators, chainsaws, electrical tools and consumable goods,” he said.

“I call on anyone who may have been involved in the looting to hand over the stolen items to police.

You will not be able to hide. We have received information on those who were involved in the looting and it is only a matter of time before we are at your door.”

If you know, anyone involved in the protest, riot, burning and looting of shops around your area, call police on 23666 or call the police free toll line on phone 999.





Source: PAC News





Next: PNG has potential to become a huge producer of green products to the world market