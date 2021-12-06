PNG's National Parliament passes 37 important bills

The Papua New Guinea National Parliament has passed 37 important legislation, including the K22 billion 2022 National Budget Appropriation Bill before adjourning the Parliament sitting to 18th January, 2022.

The Respective Legislations amended and passed includes;

Twenty-five (25) of the Bills were passed over the past three weeks of the final sittings from November to December while the other 15 were passed from April this year.

The important legislations passed in the last three weeks incudes:

Oil and Gas (P’nyang LNG Project) (Amendment) Bill 2021

Control Substance Bill 2021

Dangerous Drugs Bill 2021

National Capital District Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021

Regulatory Statutory Authority (Appointment to certain Offices) Bill 2021

Central Bank (Amendment) Bill,

Departure Tax (20220 Budget)(Amendment) Bill, Customs Tariff (2022 Budget) (Amendment) Bill, Stamp Duty (2022 Budget) (Amendment) Bill, Income Tax (2022 Budget) (Amendment) Bill, Goods and Service Tax (2022 Budget)(Amendment) bill, Gaming Control (20220 Budget)(amendment) Bill, Excise Tariff (2022 Budget) (Amendment) Bill, Appropriation (National Parliament 2022) Bill 2021, Appropriation (Judiciary Services 2022) Bill 2021, Appropriation (General Public Service Expenditure 2022) Bill 2021 and Non-Tax Revenue Administration Bill 2011

Public Private Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021

Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2021

Lawyers (Amendment) Bill 2021

Connect PNG (Implementation and Funding Arrangement) Bill 2021

Attorney General (Amendment) Bill 2021

Public Solicitor Bill 2021

Electronic Transaction Bill 2021

Curfew (Amendment) Bill 2021 and

Climate Change (Management) (Amendment) Bill 2021

The other legislation passed from April to October 2021 includes;

Electricity Industry (Amendment) Act,

Employment of Non-Citizens (amendment) Act,

Immigration and Citizens (Amendment) Bill,

Kokopo City Authority (Amendment) Bill’

Lae City (Amendment) Bill,

National Energy Authority Act 2021,

Oil and Gas (Papua LNG Project) (amendment) Act 2021

Medical Registration (Amendment) Act

Motor VEHICLE(Third Party Insurance) (Amendment) Act

Motor Vehicles (Third party insurance) Basic Protection Compensation) (Amendment) Act 2021

Public Service (Management)(Amendment)Act 2021

Kumul Consolidated Holdings Authorisation (Amendment) Act 2021

National Procurement (Amendment) Act 2021

Distract Development Authority (Amendment) Bill and

Public Finance (Management) (Amendment) Act 2021.





