PNG PM Marape intervenes for Garden Hills Evictions

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape has asked those using court orders to evict people living in the city, including people living at Garden Hills, to stop while the Lands Department and City Hall intervene to ensure a plan is in place for those who are to be displaced.

Mr Marape said this yesterday, after news of the Garden Hills eviction came out, affecting thousands of people living there.

He says he’s instructed the Lands Department to find vacant state land and start relocating the settlers as part of the programme to convert settlements into suburbs.

Mr Marape says this is a government policy and in line with the National Capital District Commission efforts to convert settlements to suburbs for existing settlements.

He says people who are misplaced will be relocated properly if they are employed or have lived in the city for more than one generation.

Mr Marape says while he understands the frustrations proper titleholders have with respect to settlements over their respective titles, ample warning and time must be given to people as well as working with city authorities to ensure minimal or no social and welfare issues will affect displaced families.

He says in regards to Garden Hill, he’s been informed of the court order and has instructed his office to intervene to halt the eviction until they are able to move the people properly to new sites if they are employed or have SMEs.

Meanwhile, Mr Marape is setting up a task force to be headed by the Housing and Urbanisation Minister to look into converting settlement properties into titled properties for those who can fully justify their living in cities and towns.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





